APHC Condemns Deteriorating Human Rights Situation In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

APHC condemns deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly denounced the alarming deterioration of human rights in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) especially since Narendra Modi-led Indian government scrapped the territory’s special status in August 2019.

The APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said that the occupation troops have martyred 875 Kashmiris, injured over 2,400, and arrested approximately 24,015 since August 5, 2019.

In the just concluding month of May, eight Kashmiris, including three in fake encounters or custody, were martyred, 703 youth were arrested, and four were injured, he added.

He criticized the Indian government’s actions aimed at suppressing the freedom of expression and perpetuating a culture of fear through draconian measures in the occupied territory. With nearly one million troops deployed, IIOJK has become one of the most militarized zones globally, the spokesman said.

