APHC Condemns Deteriorating Human Rights Situation In IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly denounced the alarming deterioration of human rights in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) especially since Narendra Modi-led Indian government scrapped the territory’s special status in August 2019.
The APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said that the occupation troops have martyred 875 Kashmiris, injured over 2,400, and arrested approximately 24,015 since August 5, 2019.
In the just concluding month of May, eight Kashmiris, including three in fake encounters or custody, were martyred, 703 youth were arrested, and four were injured, he added.
He criticized the Indian government’s actions aimed at suppressing the freedom of expression and perpetuating a culture of fear through draconian measures in the occupied territory. With nearly one million troops deployed, IIOJK has become one of the most militarized zones globally, the spokesman said.
Recent Stories
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan
Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamabad
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One mln kids to be given anti polio doses from June 342 minutes ago
-
Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamabad47 minutes ago
-
GPOs to extend services on Sundays across country52 minutes ago
-
Stone crusher market tax objections addressed1 hour ago
-
UoS alumni meeting1 hour ago
-
Partly cloudy forecast2 hours ago
-
23 gang smashed, 61 outlaws arrested in May2 hours ago
-
Man held with 12kg hashish2 hours ago
-
Salt mines inspected2 hours ago
-
Rescue training for students2 hours ago
-
AC Dera inspects construction of various roads2 hours ago
-
KP Governor calls for collective efforts to counter challenges2 hours ago