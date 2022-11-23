ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the Indian Army's top commander's delusional statement on the so-called improved situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of special status of the territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said Kashmir is under military and police siege since August 05, 2019 and India is using military might with an all-out Hindutva approach to suppress the Kashmiris' struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

He said the RSS-backed fascist Narendra Modi-led Indian government has broken all the records of brutality and has usurped all the basic rights of the Kashmiri people since the repeal of the special status of the occupied territory.

The spokesman maintained that the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35-A was a direct attack on the basic rights of the Kashmiri people and a blatant violation of international law. He urged Modi regime to shun its communal agenda in the internationally-recognized disputed territory and take practical steps for the settlement of Kashmir dispute as per the relevant UN resolutions.

He made it clear that the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri martyrs for freedom from Indian illegal occupation would not be allowed to go to waste.

The Indian Army's Northern Commander, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Tuesday claimed that there was a perceptible improvement in the security scenario of Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and, at present, there was a great space for peace and development. He also claimed that the Indian Army is ready to execute government orders like occupying Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman said the assertion of the Indian army commander is another manifestation of the BJP government's delusions and evil eyes on AJK and incurable obsession with Pakistan.

He also strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in fake encounters in the territory.