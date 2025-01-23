APHC condemns Indian atrocities, calls for global attention to Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Secretary Information of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, on the occasion of India's Republic Day, condemned Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and called for global attention towards Kashmir.

He, in a statement on Thursday, described the ongoing repression faced by Kashmiris, asserting that Indian forces have resorted to extreme measures to maintain their illegal occupation.

He accused the Indian government of using democracy as a “mask” to hide its imperialist agenda.

Butt further pointed out the loss of thousands of civilian lives, widespread blindness caused by pellet guns, and the continued imprisonment of Hurriyat leaders, workers, and other activists by Indian military personnel.

Mushtaq Ahmed Butt said, “77 years ago, Indian forces violated international laws by forcibly landing in Srinagar, illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir.”

Secretary also condemned the Indian government's move on August 5, 2019, to revoke Article 370 and called it a big conspiracy to change the disputed status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure.

“Since then, work is being done rapidly to convert the Muslim majority in Kashmir into a minority and make the state of Jammu and Kashmir a Hindu state by issuing fake domiciles of the state,” he added.

Butt also emphasized the overwhelming presence of the Indian Army in the region; he said that more than 1 million Indian occupation forces have detained 8 million Kashmiris and turned the occupied territory into the world's largest open prison.

He accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), of pushing a Hindutva-driven agenda that fuels violence and brutal repression in the region.

He appreciated the patience and resilience of Kashmiri people, highlighting their resistance despite facing harsh oppression.

“Despite the horrific nature and scale of Indian atrocities, and despite facing the worst form of Indian state terrorism, the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir have, as always, shown extraordinary courage and bravery,” he said, adding, “They have proven that India cannot break their will through the use of brute force.”

The Hurriyat leader called on international human rights organizations, the global Kashmiri diasporas, and the public to observe January 26 as a "Black Day" to protest India’s actions and expose its true intentions in occupied Jammu Kashmir.

He urged the international community to take action against India’s ongoing human rights violations in the region.

Butt appealed to the United Nations to take concrete steps in fulfilling its past resolutions on Kashmir, demanding the implementation of a long-delayed promise to grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination.