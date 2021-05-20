APHC condemns Indian search operation amid Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The All Parties Harriyet Conference (APHC) Thursday condemned the abrupt hike in cordon and search operations carried out by the Indian occupation forces amid Covid-19 when people remain confined to their homes .

Terming it a deliberate attempt to spread corona virus disease among the people of Kashmir, the Hurriyet leader said that during the cordon and search operations people are forced to assemble in large numbers without social distancing and are forced to stand upright for hours together or stick glued to the ground without any movement, said a news release.

The Hurriyet leader castigating the Indian Fascist Regime for its barbaric and inhuman attitude towards the subjugated people of Kashmir said that keeping in view the present infernal situation imposed by the presence of one million occupation forces and grave threat to the human life on the Globe posed by the corona virus Pandemic ,the Indian fascist regime is hell bent to endanger the lives of the people of Kashmir in general and the incarcerated pro freedom people languishing in different jails ,in particular .

Paying rich tributes to the unwavering stance and steadfastness of the incarcerated resistance leadership, activists and the brave people of Kashmir living a miserable life in an open jail like territory besieged by huge numbers of of occupation forces,the Hurriyet leader said the Indian fascist regime is suffering from the sense of terrible moral defeat at the hands of our jailed leadership including, Syed Ali Gilani, Molvi Umar Farooq (house arrest), Masarat Aalam Bhat, Mohamed Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmed Shah ,Dr.

Hamid Fayaz, Dr.Mohamad Qasim, Dr.Mohamad Shafi Sharieti, Ad.Zahid Ali,Dr.Gh.Mohamad Bhat, AyazAkbar,Altaf Fantosh,Ameer Hamza,Mohamad Yousaf Mir,Mohamed Yousaf Falahi, Farooq Towhidi,Mohamad Rafiq Ganaie,Nayeem Ahamad Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Bashir Ahamad Bhat, Raja Merajudin Kalwal, Shahidul islam and others ,who stood as a gigantic mountain against the Indian military aggression on Kashmir.

They urged the United Nations Secretary General and the world community to take serious note of the Indian ruthless and inhuman behavior meted out to the jailed leaders, activists languishing in different jails of India and save their lives from the clutches of the corona virus Pandemic.

They also demanded an early resolution of the Kashmiri and Palestine disputes and help stop genocide in both the illegally occupied territories at the hands of India and Israel.

The Hurriyet leader reiterated the publicized programme for upcoming Friday, 21 May 2021 and appealed the freedom loving people of Kashmir to make it a grand success to defeat the Indian Hegemony and military aggression in its all forms