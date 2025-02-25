APHC Condemns India's Brutal Policy Of Humiliating, Caging Innocent Kashmiris
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has reiterated that lasting peace in South Asia is impossible without a just and lasting resolution of the Kashmir dispute, stressing that a peaceful solution to the issue is essential for regional stability and prosperity.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to take immediate notice of the dire situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where people are being subjected to humiliation and incarceration with impunity by the BJP-led Indian
government.
The APHC spokesman, Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement, particularly drew attention to the plight of caged Hurriyat leaders, including Shabir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Masarat Alam Bhat, Aasiya Andrabi and others, who have been languishing in Indian jails for years, and demanded their immediate release.
The APHC spokesman termed the prevailing situation in IIOJK as extremely critical, marked by rampant arbitrary detentions, harassment and intimidation by Indian forces, and systematic deprivation of local rights by the puppet regime, which have become a daily norm.
