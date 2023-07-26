APHC condemns killings, other Indian atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the unabated killings, arrests and other brutalities by Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), APHC leaders and organizations including Abdul Ahad Parra, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Dr Musaib, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League Forum and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement in their separate statements issued in Srinagar said that Indian troops had martyred 11 innocent Kashmiris in the last two weeks.

They said killing, torture and arrest have failed to suppress the freedom sentiments of the Kashmiri people. They said that the peaceful freedom movement would continue till it reached its logical conclusion.

The leaders and organizations while expressing serious concern over the ban on Muharram processions in the territory condemned the anti-Muslim agenda pursued by the Narendra Modi-led communal Indian government in the territory.

They demanded the immediate release of Hurriyat leaders including APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Bilal Siddiqi, Amir Hamza, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, and Muhammad Rafiq Ganai.

The leaders and organizations said that the people of Kashmir would continue their fight for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, adding that it was high time for the Indian government to shun its stubborn approach and took steps for the settlement of the lingering dispute.

The statements urged the international community to shun its silence on the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and force India to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute without any further delay.