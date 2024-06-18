APHC condemns Modi regime’s brutal crackdown in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyet Conference in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has strongly condemned the ongoing violent cordon and search operations, raids, killings, arrests and other atrocities perpetrated by the Indian troops across the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman, Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar also denounced the occupation authorities for disallowing Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid and Eidgah in Srinagar, terming it yet another illustration of Hidnutva BJP/RSS regime’s ongoing assault on religious freedoms which constitute serious violation of applicable international human rights law.

He said that the Modi regime was targeting the Kashmiris with extreme kind of political vengeance for resisting India’s illegal occupation of their motherland.

The statement said that the prevailing situation in IIOJK was grim and alarming, with every city, town and village turned into a military camp where occupation troops were committed unspeakable crimes against innocent people, especially the youth.