Open Menu

APHC Condemns Modi’s IIOJK Visit, Terms It Cruel Joke On Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 10:13 PM

APHC condemns Modi’s IIOJK visit, terms it cruel joke on Kashmiris

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), calling it a cruel joke with the struggling Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), calling it a cruel joke with the struggling Kashmiri people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement in Srinagar, called the visit a cheap gimmick aimed at deceiving the international community about the dire situation in the territory.

The APHC rejected Modi’s announcements of new roads and development projects as attempts to hoodwink the Kashmiri people, reiterating that their Primary demand is the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

Related Topics

India Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Hurriyat Conference Narendra Modi Visit Rashid Jammu Srinagar Media All

Recent Stories

Suspected street criminal arrest by GOR police

Suspected street criminal arrest by GOR police

5 minutes ago
 Pak-China friendship vital for peace, development ..

Pak-China friendship vital for peace, development of both countries & region: Pr ..

5 minutes ago
 Huge wildfire kills 11 people in southeastern Turk ..

Huge wildfire kills 11 people in southeastern Turkey

5 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna meets Deputy CEO Luxembourg Space ..

Ambassador Amna meets Deputy CEO Luxembourg Space Agency

7 minutes ago
 PPP city pays tribute to Shaheed BB’s democratic ..

PPP city pays tribute to Shaheed BB’s democratic struggle

7 minutes ago
 ANP appreciates representation of political partie ..

ANP appreciates representation of political parties in CPEC consultative meeting ..

10 minutes ago
Education, Health to be prioritised in Budget: Bug ..

Education, Health to be prioritised in Budget: Bugti

10 minutes ago
 Talal urges coalition partners, opposition to work ..

Talal urges coalition partners, opposition to work together for extending maximu ..

10 minutes ago
 ADB, EAD sign agreement worth $250 mln policy-base ..

ADB, EAD sign agreement worth $250 mln policy-based loan

10 minutes ago
 Nine months after Gaza war, population entirely d ..

Nine months after Gaza war, population entirely dispossessed of livelihood mean ..

19 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori arranges ge ..

Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori arranges get together for diplomats

19 minutes ago
 CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation ..

CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture, livesto ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan