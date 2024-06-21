APHC condemns Modi’s IIOJK visit, terms it cruel joke on Kashmiris

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), calling it a cruel joke with the struggling Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), calling it a cruel joke with the struggling Kashmiri people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement in Srinagar, called the visit a cheap gimmick aimed at deceiving the international community about the dire situation in the territory.

The APHC rejected Modi’s announcements of new roads and development projects as attempts to hoodwink the Kashmiri people, reiterating that their Primary demand is the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions.