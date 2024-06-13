APHC Condemns Ongoing Killings, Arrests In IIOJK; Calls For International Intervention
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the ongoing spree of killing and arrest in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The APHC spokesman, Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement in Srinagar, said that the military might and anti-Kashmir policies adopted by the Indian BJP government towards the Kashmiris for the past decades have failed to resolve the dispute, KMS reported.
He reiterated that India has the opportunity to improve the situation in IIOJK for peace and progress in South Asia.
The APHC spokesman said the Indian government must remember that Kashmiris are ready to die for freedom but not surrender and it is the responsibility of the civilized world to intervene and stop innocent killings in IIOJK.
