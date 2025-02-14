Open Menu

APHC Condemns Prohibition Of ‘Shab-e-Barat’ In Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) had condemned the prohibition of “Shab-e-Barat” at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, occupied Jammu and Kashmir and house arrest of senior Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar called the sealing of Jamia Masjid on Shab e Barat unfortunate, adding the decision has further disappointed the Kashmiri Muslims.

He condemned in the strongest terms the curbs on Kashmiri Muslims to practice their religion and restrain them from congregating on special religious occasions in the territory.

He said the people of IIOJK have displayed their political maturity, sagacity and pragmatism beyond excellence by standing and sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and right to self-determination.

