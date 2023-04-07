Close
APHC Condemns Raids By Indian Troops On Homes Of Hurriyat Leaders, Activists

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

APHC condemns raids by Indian troops on homes of Hurriyat leaders, activists

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the raids by Indian forces and intelligence agencies on the residences of Hurriyat leaders, activists, journalists and human rights activists in the occupied territory Illegally detained General Secretary of APHC Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that Indian forces and secret agencies were raiding the houses of the Hurriyat leaders and activists even during Ramadan which was highly condemnable.

He expressed deep concern over the worst violations of human rights by India, including the forced eviction of Kashmiris from their homes and lands and the sale of their lands to non-state residents. Due to such actions, an atmosphere of fear and terror has been established in the entire territory, he added.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani said Kashmiris are peace-loving people and the main reason for the bloodshed in the occupied territory is India's traditional stubbornness.

He said the Indian rulers on the basis of religious prejudice are using the worst and most shameful tactics to connect the peaceful freedom movement based on the right of Kashmiris with terrorism.

He made it clear that through such tactics, the freedom-loving leadership could be prevented from giving up the truth and the Kashmir freedom movement would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.

Molvi Bashir Irfani appealed to the United Nations and other international human rights organizations to play their important role in stopping the Indian oppression in IIOJK and put pressure on India to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

