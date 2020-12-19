UrduPoint.com
APHC Condemns Surge In Reign Of Terror By India In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

APHC condemns surge in reign of terror by India in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has deplored that the so-called democratic India had unleashed the worst reign of terror in the occupied territory to stop the Kashmiris from raising voice against its brutalities.

The APHC spokesman, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said Indian troops have stepped up their cordon and search operations and nocturnal raids across the territory particularly in Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad and Kulgam districts for the last several days, making the life of the residents miserable, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said the troops were subjecting the locals to harassment and torture in the chilly weather conditions.

The spokesman appealed the international community to impress upon New Delhi to resolve the Kashmir dispute by granting the Kashmiris their right toself-determination so that permanent peace could be ensured in the region.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the arrest of Hurriyat leader, Mushtaq-ul-Islam. He demanded immediate release of Mushtaq-ul-Islam and other illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

