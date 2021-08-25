UrduPoint.com

APHC Condemns Unrelenting Fake Encounters By Troops In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

APHC condemns unrelenting fake encounters by troops in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the incessant incidents of fake encounters being carried out by Indian occupational forces in every nook and corner of the territory, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The present Indian fascist regime controlled by Hindu extremist organizations like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Shiv Sena is hell bent upon converting the Muslim majority IIOJK into a complete Hindu state, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The spokesman paid rich tributes to the youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Sopore, Srinagar, Pulwama, Bandipora, Rajouri and other parts of the occupied territory. He denounced the imperialistic policy of India to kill the Kashmiris one by one in fake encounters on one hand, and settle non-Kashmiri Hindus in IIOJK on a large scale by issuing them domicile certificates, on the other, to change the demography of the occupied territory.

The APHC spokesman deplored the Indian arrogance to underestimate the volatile ground situation, where people have been deprived of their fundamental rights and are living a life worst than the Apartheid under strict military siege, especially, since 5th August 2019. He said history bears witness to the fact that the arrogance has always been defeated and shattered by the strong will power of the freedom-loving people of the world.

The spokesman appealed to the United Nations Secretary General and the international community to come to the rescue of the 10 million Kashmiris besieged by the Indian military in IIOJK and help in resolving the long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Sopore Jammu Srinagar August 2019 Muslim Media All Million

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the thr ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the three great artists Asif Hassan M ..

28 seconds ago
 66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 minutes ago
 Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in IC ..

Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in ICC Test Cricket

6 minutes ago
 President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headqua ..

President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protec ..

Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protection Workshop for Dubai sports ..

25 minutes ago
 Shaheen and Fawad vault to career-high rankings

Shaheen and Fawad vault to career-high rankings

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.