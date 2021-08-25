APHC condemns unrelenting fake encounters by troops in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the incessant incidents of fake encounters being carried out by Indian occupational forces in every nook and corner of the territory, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The present Indian fascist regime controlled by Hindu extremist organizations like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Shiv Sena is hell bent upon converting the Muslim majority IIOJK into a complete Hindu state, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The spokesman paid rich tributes to the youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Sopore, Srinagar, Pulwama, Bandipora, Rajouri and other parts of the occupied territory. He denounced the imperialistic policy of India to kill the Kashmiris one by one in fake encounters on one hand, and settle non-Kashmiri Hindus in IIOJK on a large scale by issuing them domicile certificates, on the other, to change the demography of the occupied territory.

The APHC spokesman deplored the Indian arrogance to underestimate the volatile ground situation, where people have been deprived of their fundamental rights and are living a life worst than the Apartheid under strict military siege, especially, since 5th August 2019. He said history bears witness to the fact that the arrogance has always been defeated and shattered by the strong will power of the freedom-loving people of the world.

The spokesman appealed to the United Nations Secretary General and the international community to come to the rescue of the 10 million Kashmiris besieged by the Indian military in IIOJK and help in resolving the long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.