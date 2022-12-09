UrduPoint.com

APHC Condemns Upsurge In Extrajudicial Killings, Arbitrary Arrests In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 02:30 PM

APHC condemns upsurge in extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :In India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has condemned the upsurge in systematic genocide, extrajudicial killings, denial of religious, social, and political rights, arbitrary arrests and torture of innocent Kashmiris by brutal Indian troops.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar on the eve of Human Rights Day deplored that the oppressed people of Kashmir were not enjoying even a bit of this Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on the 10th of December in 1948.

He said the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights does not permit any member country to suppress the fundamental rights of the people, especially the right to self-determination. He stressed that the oppressor like India, involved in heinous war crimes against the people, demanding their inalienable rights, should face trial in the International Court of Justice and International War Tribunal.

APHC leaders Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Behenji, Bilal Siddiqi, Dr Musaib, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Maulana Sajad Hussain Falahi in their separate statements in connection with the Human Rights Day, drawing attention of the world to continued human rights violations and illegal detentions of thousands of Kashmiris, including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan and other political prisoners and youth languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK.

They said that the unprecedented sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would never go waste but would bring positive results. The international community must now break the silence and play its due role in putting an end to human rights violations in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, the illegally detained Chairman of the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammed Ahsan Untoo in a massage from Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu, said that Human Rights Day will be observed all over the world, tomorrow, but there seems to be no end to the Indian atrocities on people of occupied Kashmir.

Expressing serious concern over the continued human rights abuses by the Indian forces' personnel he urged the world community to take notice of the brutalities by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leaders Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Shaikh Yaqoob and Syed Manzoor Shah in their separate statements said that denial of the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people is the worst rights violation. They said India claims to be the largest democracy in the world but has deprived the Kashmiris of their democratic rights and has also not fulfilled its promise of holding a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that the world community must put pressure on New Delhi to give the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.



