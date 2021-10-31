APHC condemns use of brute force against IIOJK people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation in the territory, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir where normal human life has become highly vulnerable to the Indian forces.

APHC spokesman in statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the use of brute force against the people belonging to all walks of life, including employees, students, journalists, labourers and businessmen and reiterated the unwavering commitment of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir to take the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Freedom from forcible and illegal occupation of India is the only priority of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir, so the question of any surrender before Indian military might does not arise at all, affirmed the spokesman.

Terming the prevailing situation in the territory as most critical, he said the Indian forces have let loose a reign of terror in the nook and corner of the territory and despite the presence of one million Indian forces, patrolling in and around the dwellings, the brave people of Kashmir dare to challenge their brutalities with their open chests.

The spokesman said, people have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for their inalienable right to self-determination since the Indian illegal military occupation in 1947 and their heart-wrenching sufferings at the hands of forces continue as before.

APHC spokesman urged the United Nations to take serious measures to fulfill the commitments of resolving Kashmir dispute in accordance with its own resolutions and allow people of Kashmir to exercise their right to self- determination as per their aspirations.

While expressing deep concern over the widespread genocide and the worst kind of human rights abuses perpetrated by the Indian forces in IIOJK, said it is the moral and legal obligations of the United Nations to stop genocide of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir and put pressure on India to honour the human values and rights as guaranteed by the Human Rights Charter of 1948.