APHC condemns youths’ fresh arrest spree by Indian forces in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the fresh arrest spree unleashed by Indian forces against the Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said the continued cordon and search operations and detentions under black laws by the Indian forces pose an existential threat to the Kashmiris who are bearing the brunt of Hindutva agenda of Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian regime in the occupied territory.

He appealed to the international human rights organizations to take India to task for inflicting heavy pain in terms of atrocities and continued political injustice in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman also urged an international probe into the killings of 17 civilians in Rajouri and Kulgam incidents.