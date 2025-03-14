APHC Condemns Youths’ Fresh Arrest Spree By Indian Forces In IIOJK
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the fresh arrest spree unleashed by Indian forces against the Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said the continued cordon and search operations and detentions under black laws by the Indian forces pose an existential threat to the Kashmiris who are bearing the brunt of Hindutva agenda of Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian regime in the occupied territory.
He appealed to the international human rights organizations to take India to task for inflicting heavy pain in terms of atrocities and continued political injustice in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The APHC spokesman also urged an international probe into the killings of 17 civilians in Rajouri and Kulgam incidents.
Recent Stories
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..
Portuguese President calls early election for May 18
Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025
'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..
UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion
UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 927 kg drugs in 8 operations6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to convene ADP moot for development schemes6 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns youths’ fresh arrest spree by Indian forces in IIOJK6 minutes ago
-
AIOU’s admissions to be continued till March 256 minutes ago
-
DC visits BHU, Rawat, inspects health facilities26 minutes ago
-
Smart shoppers avoid last-minute rush, complete Eid purchases early: report26 minutes ago
-
1.5 million tons of waste collected under Suthra Punjab program46 minutes ago
-
DPD distributes relief cheques among police personnel56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wins German envoy's heart with exceptional hospitality56 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad visits checkpoints to review security arrangements56 minutes ago
-
Two killed in a road accident56 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 10 suspect, recover weapons in operation1 hour ago