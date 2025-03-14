Open Menu

APHC Condemns Youths’ Fresh Arrest Spree By Indian Forces In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 12:40 PM

APHC condemns youths’ fresh arrest spree by Indian forces in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the fresh arrest spree unleashed by Indian forces against the Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said the continued cordon and search operations and detentions under black laws by the Indian forces pose an existential threat to the Kashmiris who are bearing the brunt of Hindutva agenda of Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian regime in the occupied territory.

He appealed to the international human rights organizations to take India to task for inflicting heavy pain in terms of atrocities and continued political injustice in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman also urged an international probe into the killings of 17 civilians in Rajouri and Kulgam incidents.

Recent Stories

Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquart ..

Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi

54 seconds ago
 Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconi ..

Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations

16 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution app ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..

31 minutes ago
 Portuguese President calls early election for May ..

Portuguese President calls early election for May 18

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creati ..

Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

4 hours ago
 'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on Mar ..

'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago
 UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Seni ..

UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..

12 hours ago
 UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annua ..

UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets ri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives delegation of supporters, o ..

UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan