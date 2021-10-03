UrduPoint.com

APHC Condoles Death Of Turkish Politician Oguzhan Asilturk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 01:50 PM

APHC condoles death of Turkish politician Oguzhan Asilturk

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in IIOJK has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Oguzhan Asilturk, head of the Turkey's Felicity Party High Advisory board.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in Srinagar said, with death of the Turkish politician, the Kashmir freedom movement has lost a great well-wisher who always offered his good services and heartiest support to the sacred cause of Kashmiris' right to self determination.

He said, as a true friend and an advocate of a peaceful resolution of long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions, Oguzhan Asilturk organized several seminars, peaceful demonstrations and press conferences to highlight the gross human rights abuses in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of the Indian forces.

The APHC on behalf of the people of Kashmir express heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family and pray may Allah bless the aggrieved family with patience and bear this irreparable shock, he concluded.

Related Topics

India Resolution United Nations Hurriyat Conference Turkey Jammu Srinagar May Family Media All Sad

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free Zone Board of Directors

51 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

6 hours ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.