APHC condoles death of Turkish politician Oguzhan Asilturk

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in IIOJK has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Oguzhan Asilturk, head of the Turkey's Felicity Party High Advisory board.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in Srinagar said, with death of the Turkish politician, the Kashmir freedom movement has lost a great well-wisher who always offered his good services and heartiest support to the sacred cause of Kashmiris' right to self determination.

He said, as a true friend and an advocate of a peaceful resolution of long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions, Oguzhan Asilturk organized several seminars, peaceful demonstrations and press conferences to highlight the gross human rights abuses in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of the Indian forces.

The APHC on behalf of the people of Kashmir express heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family and pray may Allah bless the aggrieved family with patience and bear this irreparable shock, he concluded.