APHC criticizes Indian Govt tactics to mislead world about prevailing situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has criticized the Indian government for resorting to nefarious tactics to mislead the international community about the prevailing worse situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued here in Srinagar, APHC said, "The Modi regime is trying to hide its crimes by holding events like G20 meetings in the territory."Meanwhile, APHC leaders thanked China, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Oman for respecting the aspirations of the Kashmiri people by boycotting the G20 meeting in Srinagar.