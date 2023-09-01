Open Menu

APHC Decries Continued Targeting Of Media In Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2023 | 01:00 PM

APHC decries continued targeting of media in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed great dismay at the continued targeting of journalists and media organizations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian authorities, as the website of The Kashmir Walla, an independent news outlet, was blocked and its office closed down recently.

According to the Kashmir media service, the APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said press freedom has been completely eroded in Jammu Kashmir. Local newspapers and outlets are coerced and intimidated to become state mouthpieces. Even its press statements are not published anymore by local newspapers and outlets, it added.

It said that the archives of local news websites had disappeared, and articles and news items from these websites have been erased and deleted which is unbelievable. Such highhandedness is being completely ignored by the mainstream media in India and in the world press it is hardly highlighted, it is deplored.

The APHC appealed to the defenders of a free press in India and outside to take up this issue urgently to help restore the sanctity and freedom of the press in Jammu and Kashmir.

It also asked for the prevention of persecution and harassment of journalists and demanded the immediate release of detained journalists.

Related Topics

India World Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Media All From

Recent Stories

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

47 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

47 minutes ago
 Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore ..

Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore airport

1 hour ago
 UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on ..

UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on Comprehensive Economic Partner ..

2 hours ago
 Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel p ..

Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel prices beyond 300 mark per litr ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in JaniK ..

Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in JaniKhel Bannu

13 hours ago
 UN chief says he sent letter to Russian FM seekin ..

UN chief says he sent letter to Russian FM seeking to revive grain deal

13 hours ago
 ERC to organise &#039;Grace Preservation First Glo ..

ERC to organise &#039;Grace Preservation First Global Conference&#039; in Septem ..

13 hours ago
 Bayern to face Man Utd in Champions League group s ..

Bayern to face Man Utd in Champions League group stage, Newcastle draw PSG

13 hours ago
 Protect world heritage sites to conserve biodivers ..

Protect world heritage sites to conserve biodiversity: UNESO

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan