APHC Deeply Concerned Over Unlawful Detentions In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leadership has expressed deep concern over the continued unlawful detention of thousands of Kashmiris languishing in jails for opposing India's illegal occupation of their homeland.

In a statement in Srinagar, the APHC leadership said the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is deliberately prolonging the detention of Kashmiri prisoners to victimize them for their political beliefs.

The leadership said the Modi regime has arrested thousands of civilians in the occupied territory since its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

Meanwhile, several journalists and members of civil society have paid rich tributes to martyred journalist, Rayees Ahmad Butt, on his first martyrdom anniversary.

A report released, today, by Kashmir Media Service said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is one of the most dangerous places of the world where people associated with the press and media are performing their professional duties in the most difficult circumstances.

