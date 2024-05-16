APHC Demands Action Against India For Breaching Commitment To Peace In IIOJK
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has called upon the international community to take notice of India’s breach of commitment to peace, justice and respect for human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesperson in a statement released on the International Day of Living Together in Peace, today, said that India needs to be held accountable for gross human rights violations and snatching of political rights of the people of IIOJK.
The APHC spokesman while hailing the just stand and patience of the Kashmiri people struggling for their political right to live in peace urged world to support the people of Kashmir and advance dialogue and peace in the region.
