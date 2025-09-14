APHC demands justice for political prisoners in Kashmir amid growing concern

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has voiced deep concern over the ongoing suffering of Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth who are being unlawfully held in various jails across India and Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a statement issued by APHC spokesman Abdul Rashid Minhas in Srinagar expressed grave concern over the ongoing illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth imprisoned in various jails across India and Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He called for the immediate release of several prominent figures, including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Zaffar Akbar Butt, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Umar Adil Dar, Abdul Ahad Parra, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Saleem Nanaji, and Muhammad Yasin Butt.

Minhas further stated that the Indian BJP government was continuing to unjustly extend the detention of Kashmiri political prisoners, who had been incarcerated simply for peacefully advocating for a political solution to the Kashmir dispute, as outlined by the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The APHC emphasized that it was deeply regrettable that the Indian BJP government had effectively shut down all peaceful avenues for resolving the long-standing Kashmir issue.

The authorities, according to the APHC, were instead resorting to extreme forms of state terrorism, pushing a Hindutva agenda, and militarizing the occupied region.

The statement further rejected the false propaganda being circulated by Indian authorities, stressing that the will and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the Kashmir dispute could never be suppressed by violent repression.

Minhas also expressed sorrow over the fact that the right to self-determination promised to the people of Kashmir had remained unfulfilled for over seven decades.

He urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to exert pressure on India to release all Kashmiri political detainees and to ensure that the Kashmir issue is resolved in line with the resolutions of the international community and the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.