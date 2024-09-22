APHC Demands Release Of All Hurriyat Leaders, Other Political Detainees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the Indian government to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, activists, youth, women and journalists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of over five thousand Kashmiris, including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom, Advocate Nazir Ahmed Roonga, Advocate Muhammad Ashraf Butt ,Advocate Muzaffar Qayoom, Ameer Hamza, Zaffar Akbar Butt, Fayaz Hussain Jafari Khurrum Parvaiz, Irfan Majeed, Sajad Ahmad Dar and Majid Hyderi, lodged in different jails of India and IIOJK.
Urging the Indian government to release all detainees, he appealed to the United Nations that the World Body is morally and legally bound to help settle the lingering Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions.
He urged the BJP Indian government to shun military violence and might policies and political vendetta on Kashmir and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions which will lead to peace, political and economic stability in the region.
The APHC spokesman also called upon the Indian government to make a conducive atmosphere for the talks between India, Pakistan and Kashmiri leadership on Jammu and Kashmir.
He reiterated that they had always been in favor of meaningful talks for resolution of the Kashmir dispute. “We have not said or demanded anything new. We have always been saying Kashmiris, being the most affected party of the dispute, naturally want its resolution, the statement said.
He said Kashmiris will continue their demand for the right to self-determination despite all military might policies.
