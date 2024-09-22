Open Menu

APHC Demands Release Of All Hurriyat Leaders, Other Political Detainees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 01:00 PM

APHC demands release of all Hurriyat leaders, other political detainees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the Indian government to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, activists, youth, women and journalists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of over five thousand Kashmiris, including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom, Advocate Nazir Ahmed Roonga, Advocate Muhammad Ashraf Butt ,Advocate Muzaffar Qayoom, Ameer Hamza, Zaffar Akbar Butt, Fayaz Hussain Jafari Khurrum Parvaiz, Irfan Majeed, Sajad Ahmad Dar and Majid Hyderi, lodged in different jails of India and IIOJK.

Urging the Indian government to release all detainees, he appealed to the United Nations that the World Body is morally and legally bound to help settle the lingering Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions.

He urged the BJP Indian government to shun military violence and might policies and political vendetta on Kashmir and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions which will lead to peace, political and economic stability in the region.

The APHC spokesman also called upon the Indian government to make a conducive atmosphere for the talks between India, Pakistan and Kashmiri leadership on Jammu and Kashmir.

He reiterated that they had always been in favor of meaningful talks for resolution of the Kashmir dispute. “We have not said or demanded anything new. We have always been saying Kashmiris, being the most affected party of the dispute, naturally want its resolution, the statement said.

He said Kashmiris will continue their demand for the right to self-determination despite all military might policies.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Rashid Jammu Srinagar Lead Women Media All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

4 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

22 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

23 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

23 hours ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan