APHC Demands Release Of IIOJK Political Detainees

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyet Conference has appealed to United Nations and other human rights organizations to play role in the release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India.

According to Kashmir media service, APHC leaders, including Abdul Ahad Parra, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Saleem Zargar, Bashir Ahmed Andbari, Zamrooda Habiib, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Behanji, Dr Musaib and Javeed Ahmed Mir in their separate statements have expressed serious concern over the worsening political and human rights situation in the occupied territory.

They said Eid is an occasion of festivities but not for incarcerated Kashmiris who are facing tremendous hardships in Indian jails. Usually, prisoners are released on auspicious occasions like Eid, there is no place for such tradition in Modi's India for the Kashmiri prisoners, they lamented.

The leaders said Kashmiri families, whose loved ones are in Indian jails, cannot think of Eid as an occasion of joy and happiness because they are worried about the health of their loved ones in filthy and congested Indian jails.

They deplored that the Indian government, on one hand, has given its army and police forces personnel and agencies a free hand to terrorists, harass, arrest and kill innocent Kashmiris, while, on the other, it is shamelessly using black laws to silence the legitimate political voices who have been critical to India's hostile policies towards Kashmiris.

The APHC leaders termed it a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions and other world covenants. "Rights activists have always been at the receiving end. They are being arrested, tortured, humiliated and harassed by the Indian forces deployed in length and breadth of the valley," they said, adding that the Indian Army had a long history of gross human rights violations and fake encounters in the territory.

The APHC leaders urged the world community to take cognizance of the rising human rights violations in IIOJK. It is high time that the global community must shun its policy of indifference and play its much-needed role to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute that happens to be the main cause of bloodshed in the region, they added.

The Hurriyat leaders paid rich tributes to Kashmiri rights activist, Aasiya Jeelani, on her martyrdom anniversary. She was martyred in a landmine explosion laid by Indian Army in Kupwara on April 21 in 2004.

