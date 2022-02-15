APHC demands visit by joint team of UN, rights bodies to Kashmiri prisoners in jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health conditions of the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, languishing in hell like jails of India and the occupied territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the APHC spokesman while referring to the suffering of detainees from multiple ailments said that APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr.Shafi Sharieti, Ameer Hamza, Dr.G M Butt, Muhammad Yousaf Mir, Muhammad Yousaf Falahi, Altaf Fantosh, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajudin Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Naheeda Nasreen, Fahemeeda Sofi and thousands of other illegally incarcerated Hurriyat activists are facing acute health problems due to unavailability of proper medical treatment.

The spokesman, terming the criminal apathy meted out to the ailing prisoners by the Indian fascist authorities as brazen violation of prisoners rights approved by the Declaration of Human Rights Charter of 1948 and warned that if anything untoward happened to the ailing prisoners belonging to the resistance movement of Kashmir the sole responsibility would lie with India. Hailing the steadfastness, strong determination and firm pledge displayed by the incarcerated leaders and activists, he said that India is highly mistaken to break the will of the incarcerated leaders by prolonging their illegal detentions.

The APHC spokesman denounced the inhuman behaviour meted out to the jailed resistance leaders and activists and said that the unjust incarceration is a part of the tragic cycle of terror, brutalities, pillage and bloodletting perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in Kashmir to muzzle the legitimate voice for right to self determination. He reiterated the pledge of the freedom loving people of Kashmir to take the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion despite Indian suppression and repression.

He suggested to the Indian fascist regime to revisit the pages of its imperialist history of Junagarh and Hyderabad wherein Nawab of Junagarh decided to accede to Pakistan in September 1947 but the Indian occupation forces entered the Hindu majority territory and brought it under their illegal control. The Nizam of Hyderabad refused to accede Hyderabad to India as mentioned by Josef Korbel.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Secretary General to take serious cognizance of the plight of Kashmiri prisoners in Indian jails who have been deprived of basic amenities, including medical treatment, balanced diet and hygienic lodgings.

The spokesman demanded an early visit by a joint team of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Committee of Red Cross to ascertain the plight of the Kashmiri prisoners.