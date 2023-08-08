Open Menu

APHC Demands World Intervention To Address IIOJK Prisoners' Plight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 04:10 PM

APHC demands world intervention to address IIOJK prisoners' plight

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other pro-freedom organizations have expressed deep concern over the plight of detained Hurriyat leaders, youth and activists, languishing in jails in India and Occupied Kashmir.

In separate statements, APHC leaders including Sleem Zargar, Bashir Ahmed Andrabi and Khawaja Firdous urged UN and other World human rights organizations to visit Indian jails to take stock of the plight of Kashmiri detainees,a kashmir media service reported.

They said that all the prisoners of conscience have been detained without any legal trial while their detention period is prolonged on one pretext or the other.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Visit Media All

Recent Stories

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

3 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative Centre&#039;s plans, activiti ..

4 minutes ago
 CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Liv ..

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Live CAMON Fashion Night

55 minutes ago
 Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Execut ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Executive Director of Fujairah Cultu ..

1 hour ago
 DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

2 hours ago
Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes vi ..

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

2 hours ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

2 hours ago
 Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

3 hours ago
 DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

3 hours ago
 DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in ..

DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in H1 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan