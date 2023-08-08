APHC demands world intervention to address IIOJK prisoners' plight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other pro-freedom organizations have expressed deep concern over the plight of detained Hurriyat leaders, youth and activists, languishing in jails in India and Occupied Kashmir.

In separate statements, APHC leaders including Sleem Zargar, Bashir Ahmed Andrabi and Khawaja Firdous urged UN and other World human rights organizations to visit Indian jails to take stock of the plight of Kashmiri detainees,a kashmir media service reported.

They said that all the prisoners of conscience have been detained without any legal trial while their detention period is prolonged on one pretext or the other.