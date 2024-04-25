APHC denounces arrest, harassment of IIOJK people by Indian forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly reacted to the arrest and harassment of Kashmiri people during cordon and search operations and house raids in Srinagar and other areas of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement in Srinagar, said, "The continued search operations, summoning youth to the police stations, and arresting hundreds by Indian forces have created fear among the people of the territory."

He said, "Arbitrary arrests of people in different areas of Srinagar, Bandipore, Rajouri, and other districts of the territory are aimed at terrorizing the peace-loving Kashmiris."

"The draconian laws such as the Public Safety Act (PSA), the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) are being employed for arbitrary detentions of people and are implicated in fake cases to silence the political voice of the Kashmiri people," he added.

He said, "Over 5,000 Kashmiris, including APHC leaders, Chairman Masarrat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen, Fahmeeda Sofi, Nayeem Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Ameer Hamza, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Abdul Ahad Parra, Zaffar Akbar Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Advocate Zahid Ali, Umar Adil Dar, Sarjan Barkati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, and human rights defender Khurrum Parvaiz, have been lodged in different jails of India and IIOJK, demanding right to self-determination and political justice.

"

He said, "APHC, with the backing of all Hurriyat leaders and the people of the territory, will not let go of the struggle for their rights and freedom."

He urged the Kashmiris to stay united and firm to defeat all conspiracies by the occupying regime.

He said, "Now New Delhi is again holding the Indian Lok Sabha elections in an attempt to divert the attention of the international community from the actual issue of Kashmir, which is yet to be resolved as per the United Nations resolutions."

The spokesman said, "Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a crucial phase as the people are deprived of their democratic and political right to self-determination."