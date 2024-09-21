APHC Denounces BJP-held Elections In IIOJK As Farce, Calls For UN Intervention
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 09:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has denounced the ongoing elections organized by the BJP-led Indian government in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJ&K), describing them a farce that cannot substitute for a United Nations-supported plebiscite to determine the territory’s future.
According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement issued in Srinagar, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas emphasized the urgent need for a special UN envoy for Kashmir.
"The lingering dispute, coupled with the rising Hindutva agendas of the BJP and RSS, poses a growing threat in a nuclear-capable region," he warned.
“Any unintentional spark could lead South Asia to the brink of nuclear disaster if the BJP’s Hindutva agenda continues unchecked,” he cautioned.
Minhas reiterated the APHC’ s commitment to constructive dialogue involving India, Pakistan, and genuine representatives from Jammu and Kashmir.
He characterized the current elections as irrelevant to the local population, stating, “UN resolutions 91 of 1951 and 122 of 1957 clearly assert that these elections cannot replace a referendum or plebiscite in Kashmir.”
The APHC further highlighted the oppressive environment created by the presence of over one million Indian troops, who had effectively turned polling booths into prison-like settings.
“While elections are central to democracy, in a place where fundamental human and religious rights are systematically violated, this process becomes entirely meaningless,” the statement said.
Recent Stories
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 died, several injured as jeep overturned in Bahawalnagar24 seconds ago
-
First case of polio infection during 2024 reported in KP, nine-month-old baby girl in Mohmand contra ..40 minutes ago
-
Development work going on in Hub district for facilitating people: Zehri9 hours ago
-
Political rallies welcomed, but no room for lawlessness: Rana Ihsaan9 hours ago
-
Govt confident Maulana Fazl to back amendments: Khawaja Asif10 hours ago
-
Sindh University hosts art exhibition10 hours ago
-
Two murder accused arrested in Wah10 hours ago
-
Anti-polio program head shows concern over campaign's output10 hours ago
-
Tourism deptt earns over Rs 97mln from rental properties: KP Adviser10 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi praises security forces to thwart terrorist attack in Waziristan10 hours ago
-
VC Federal Urdu University visits health camp10 hours ago
-
IHC orders investigation into illegal arrest of 3 citizens10 hours ago