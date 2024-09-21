APHC denounces BJP-held elections in IIOJK as farce, calls for UN intervention

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has denounced the ongoing elections organized by the BJP-led Indian government in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJ&K), describing them a farce that cannot substitute for a United Nations-supported plebiscite to determine the territory’s future.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement issued in Srinagar, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas emphasized the urgent need for a special UN envoy for Kashmir.

"The lingering dispute, coupled with the rising Hindutva agendas of the BJP and RSS, poses a growing threat in a nuclear-capable region," he warned.

“Any unintentional spark could lead South Asia to the brink of nuclear disaster if the BJP’s Hindutva agenda continues unchecked,” he cautioned.

Minhas reiterated the APHC’ s commitment to constructive dialogue involving India, Pakistan, and genuine representatives from Jammu and Kashmir.

He characterized the current elections as irrelevant to the local population, stating, “UN resolutions 91 of 1951 and 122 of 1957 clearly assert that these elections cannot replace a referendum or plebiscite in Kashmir.”

The APHC further highlighted the oppressive environment created by the presence of over one million Indian troops, who had effectively turned polling booths into prison-like settings.

“While elections are central to democracy, in a place where fundamental human and religious rights are systematically violated, this process becomes entirely meaningless,” the statement said.