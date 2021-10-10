UrduPoint.com

APHC Denounces Harassment Of Political Activists In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

APHC denounces harassment of political activists in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) expressed grave concern over the use of brute force by the Indian fascist regime to create an atmosphere of absolute uncertainty and fear in the nook and corner of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, strongly condemned the upsurge in killings, arbitrary arrests, frequent raids on the political activists and shifting of detainees to far-off jails.

The spokesman, while denouncing the harassment of political activists at the hands of Indian agencies by involving them in fictitious cases under draconian laws, said India was repeatedly testing the patience of the freedom loving people of Kashmir and had crossed all limits of brutality and barbarism.

People were keenly and seriously observing the grim situation, the spokesman said and urged the United Nations Secretary General to take immediate action to stop Indian brutalities including genocide in Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

People also urged the international Human rights organizations to fulfill their obligations to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations Security Council.

