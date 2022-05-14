ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly denounced the so-called delimitation exercise in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir terming it as a part of Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's sinister plan to impose the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Hindutva agenda in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the delimitation exercise was aimed at artificially altering the electoral strength of the Muslim majority, further marginalizing, disenfranchising and dis-empowering the Muslims and advancing the political and electoral objectives of Bharatiya Janata Party.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute and this Indian move was illegal and in contravention of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, international law and the 4th Geneva Convention that prohibit the occupying powers from altering the demographic structure of the occupied territories.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation in Brar Aragam area of Bandipora district on Saturday.

India's dreaded National Investigation Agency has filed a fake charge-sheet in its court in New Delhi against four members of Jamaat-e-Islami in IIOJK.

The charge-sheet was framed against Javaid Ahmad Lone, Aadil Ahmad Lone, Manzoor Ahmad Dar and Rameez Ahmad Kondu.

The Indian authorities have dismissed three more Kashmiri government employees, including a professor of Kashmir University, from the service on the charges of supporting the ongoing right to self-determination movement.

APHC leaders including Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Yasmeen Raja visited the family members of incarcerated Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik, at his residence in Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, they lauded the courage and conviction of Yasin Malik and other Hurriyat leaders who are facing illegal detention for opposing India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said that the authorities placed her under house arrest in Srinagar to prevent her from visiting a Pandit family who lost a member in an attack in Badgam the other day.

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah in a tweet said Kashmir was far from normal today, adding that tourism activity in the territory cannot be a barometer for normalcy.

On the other hand, the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in a statement in Jeddah strongly condemned the Indian government's recently concluded illegal exercise to redraw and delimit the electoral Constituencies in IIOJK.

The Commission said wicked measures were aimed at converting the indigenous Muslim population into minority within their homeland and obstruct the exercise of their inalienable right to self-determination.