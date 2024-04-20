APHC deplores Indian troops’ atrocities against IIOJK people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the intensified atrocities by Indian troops against innocent people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar, termed the ongoing house raids, cordon and search operations and arresting of youth under black laws as the worst form of political vengeance to punish the Kashmiris for challenging the illegal occupation of their motherland.

He lamented that India had created a suffocating environment through its unprecedented repressive measures in IIOJK. He said that the BJP regime and its pliant media continue to claim that normalcy has returned to IIOJK but nothing could be farther from the truth as everyday raids, CASOs and arrests debunk New Delhi’s normalcy narrative in IIOJK.

“The fact of the matter is that India has enforced a militarized normalcy through its massive presence of men & machines of war in IIOJK”, he added.

The spokesman maintained that Indian false propaganda of normalcy in IIOJK was aimed at misleading the world about the real situation in the territory and pointed out that durable peace & stability couldn’t be achieved without resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the relevant UN resolutions.

He pointed out that Indian rulers’ denial of right to self-determination to the Kashmiris was the main hurdle in way of establishing true normalcy in Kashmir and having a peaceful and stable South Asia.

The APHC spokesman maintained the Kashmiri people are the guardians of the martyrs’ sacrifices and they will not allow these sacrifices to go waste. He appealed to imams of masajid and religious scholars to seek blessings from Almighty Allah and pray for the perseverance of the Kashmiri people in their pursuit of attaining freedom from Indian tyranny.