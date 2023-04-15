UrduPoint.com

APHC Deplores World's Silence On Indian Brutalities In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 02:30 PM

APHC deplores world's silence on Indian brutalities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has deplored that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has usurped all basic rights including right to life of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the world is watching as a mute spectator.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said India is violating international laws and agreements by depriving the Kashmiris of their fundamental rights. He pointed out that IIOJK has been turned into a living hell for its inhabitants where Indian troops are committing the killings, arrests, torture, destruction of properties, molestation of women and other heinous crimes in the garb of so-called cordon and search operations with impunity.

"August 5, 2019 illegal moves by the Modi government have further exposed India's disregard for democratic norms in IIOJK.

The Modi regime is using brute force against the Kashmiris to suppress their freedom movement. India's denial of Kashmiris' right to self-determination is a violation of the UN charter," he said.

He said that in a bid to hide its crimes and mislead the world opinion about the situation in IIOJK, the Modi government is planning to hold the G-20 meeting in Srinagar.

The APHC spokesman urged the international community to break its criminal silence on the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and hold New Delhi accountable for its brutalities on innocent Kashmiris. "It is high time to tell India clearly that it has to pay for its tyrannical actions in Kashmir. Helping Kashmiris in getting their basic rights including their right to self-determination is a duty of every conscious human being," he added.

