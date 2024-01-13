APHC Deplores World’s Silence On Indian State Terrorism In IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has deplored the silence of the international community on the worst Indian state terrorism in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service report on Saturday, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the latest report of Human Rights Watch (HRW) is an eye-opener for the world community which must hold India accountable for its brutal actions in the occupied territory.
The HRW in its World Report 2024, said that India continued to restrict free expression, peaceful assembly and other rights in occupied Kashmir in 2023. It said the critics and human rights defenders faced arrests and raids based on spurious allegations and cited the illegal arrests of Kashmiri rights activists, Khurram Parvez and Irfan Mehraj.
The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said the Modi regime is trampling all basic rights of the Kashmiri people on a daily basis and employing draconian laws to stifle political dissent in occupied Kashmir. He maintained that the continued denial of the Kashmiris’ basic rights including right to self-determination by New Delhi was a violation of the UN charter and international laws.
The spokesman asked that how can India claim to be a democratic republic when it was denying the Kashmiris their basic rights. “India must be pressurized to stop persecution of rights activists and voices of dissent in the IIOJK. Modi and his henchmen must be held to account for trampling every right of the Kashmiris. World must wake up to take notice of the plight of oppressed Kashmiris,” he added.
