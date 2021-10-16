UrduPoint.com

APHC Deplores World's Silence On Indian State Terrorism In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 09:40 AM

APHC deplores world's silence on Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has deplored the criminal silence adopted by the international community on the ongoing worst Indian state terrorism in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said Indian troops and police personnel are killing, arresting and torturing innocent Kashmiris and destroying civilian dwellings during so-called cordon and search operations across the occupied territory on daily basis to suppress their ongoing freedom struggle.

He said several youth have been killed while over 1,000 people arrested during the last few days but the world community was acting as a silent spectator.

He urged the United Nations to hold India accountable for its brutalities in IIOJK and play role in settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council's resolutions and Kashmiris' aspirations.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities once again did not allow people to offer congregational Juma prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday. The authorities continued to deploy Indian troops and police personnel in strength around the historic mosque to prevent people from performing their religious obligation.

Posters appeared across IIOJK calling upon the valiant Kashmiri people to stand up against India's continued illegal occupation of their motherland.

The posters pasted by Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum said that it was high time for the oppressed people of IIOJK to come out in open defiance against India and demand their internationally recognised birthright to self-determination.

Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in Poonch and Rajouri districts while Poonch-Rajouri-Jammu highway continues to remain closed since last evening.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said India is planning one more state-sponsored terrorist attack in IIOJK to defame Pakistan and the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement. It said that in the past, India tried to implicate Pakistan in false flag operations without giving any concrete evidence.

The report maintained that by implicating Pakistan in another false flag operation, Modi-led Indian fascist government wants to get Islamabad on Financial Action Task Force's blacklist.

On the other hand, India has slipped to the 101st position among 116 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2021 from its 2020 ranking of 94.

A report, prepared jointly by Irish aid agency Concern Worldwide and German organisation Welthungerhilfe, mentioned the level of hunger in India as alarming.

Related Topics

More Stories From Pakistan

