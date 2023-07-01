Open Menu

APHC Draws Attention Of UN, Global HROs To Worsening Political Situation In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has drawn attention of the United Nations and global human rights organizations to the worsening political situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman and leaders in their separate statements issued in Srinagar and Jammu also raised the plight of political detainees languishing in different jails and demanded their release.

The APHC leadership deplored that the Kashmiris are not only arrested but their homes, properties and lands are seized and sealed on concocted charges.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service in connection with judges' conference in Srinagar, today, said that the Modi regime is even misusing its judiciary as a tool to further its ulterior motives in occupied territory.

It said India has no moral justification to hold judges' conferences in the UN-designated disputed territory.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah talking to media men in Srinagar advised India to refrain from pushing through with the Uniform Civil Code and rethink the consequences of implementing the code.

Meanwhile, the Modi regime has suspended mobile internet services in Kishtwar district of Jammu region, restricting the social networking sites for the users.

