APHC Draws HR Bodies' Attention To Detainees' Plight In Jails; Demand Their Release

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 04:30 PM

APHC draws HR bodies' attention to detainees' plight in jails; demand their release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has drawn attention of the United Nations and other global rights' bodies to the worsening political situation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and plight of political detainees in different jails and demanded their release.

According to Kashmir media service, APHC spokesman and leaders, including Abdul Ahad Parra, Molvi Mir Ghulam Hassan, Davinder Singh Behl, Narender Singh Khalsa, Mir Shahid Saleem, Muhammad Aqib, Dr Musaib, Prof Zubair, Jammu and Kashmir Pirpanchal Freedom Movement and Jammu and Kashmir Awami Party, in their separate statements issued in Srinagar and Jammu said that since the leadership was incarcerated for years, while India considered any such call from any government as an interference in its affairs, so the UN and its rights groups should build direct pressure on the Modi establishment to respect humanitarian calls and release political detainees.

They said that Kashmiris were not only being arrested and targeted but were also being brutalized and their homes, properties, and lands were seized and sealed against the letter and spirit of the Constitution itself.

And, people's peaceful struggle according to the UN charter and relevant resolutions remained banned, he deplored.

They said all the families and parents of hundreds and thousands of political prisoners were suffering from traumatic and enormous conditions as they were not allowed to have physical meetings with their detained relatives.

They, while appealing to the United Nations Secretary General and other UN human rights groups to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory, urged to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions and sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have been demanding for their birthright to self-determination for last over 7 decades.

