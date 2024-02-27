Open Menu

APHC Draws OIC Chief’s Attention Towards Plight Of Kashmiri Detainees In Jails

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 05:45 PM

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference-AJK chapter has issued an urgent appeal to Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, inviting his attention towards the unjust treatment faced by Kashmiri detainees in Indian jails

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Convener of the APHC-AJK chapter , penned a letter to the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, expressing grave concerns over the deteriorating conditions endured by Kashmiri detainees.

The letter emphasized the wrongful imprisonment of individuals who have been implicated in politically motivated cases, suffering under India’s oppressive regime.

Saghar highlighted the challenges faced by Kashmiri prisoners, including political activists, journalists, and civil society members, who have been arrested and detained under draconian laws such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The appeal underscored the misuse of so-called anti-terrorism laws and the manipulation of the judiciary to suppress Kashmiri voices advocating for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute.

The APHC stressed the urgent need for international intervention to address what it termed as “judicial terrorism” against Kashmiri detainees.

