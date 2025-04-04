APHC Exposes India’s Wicked Game Plan To Weaken Kashmiris Economically
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has termed the attachment of properties and removal of Kashmiri Muslims from government jobs a part of a dangerous game plan of the BJP-led Indian govt to weaken Kashmiris economically and render them as a minority in Muslim majority Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said economic strangulation of Kashmiris, through illegal confiscations, dispossession, forced evictions, demolition of the civilian properties and termination of government employees is meant to replace the indigenous population with non-local, mostly Hindutva activists and Indian forces’ personnel.
He urged the world human rights organizations to take effective notice of the matter.
APHC said that the BJP Indian government has launched a vicious campaign particularly after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A in August 2019 to further marginalize the majority community in the occupied territory.
The statement said that Jammu and Kashmir can never be made the integral part of India through parliamentary resolutions, nor can be the freedom sentiments of the Kashmiri people be suppressed this way.
The APHC spokesman said illegal and forced military occupation of India over Kashmir has neither moral and constitutional justifications, nor did the Kashmiris accepted this forced military occupation.
