Open Menu

APHC Expresses Concern Over Continued Illegal Detention Of Hurriyat Leaders

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2024 | 11:10 AM

APHC expresses concern over continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of thousands of Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that the freedom-loving people of Kashmir had been facing the worst type of Indian state terrorism for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.

He said that despite the Indian suppression and repression, the exemplary steadfastness displayed by the people of Kashmir had jolted Indian military arrogance and utterly bulldozed its nefarious designs to break the will of the Kashmiri people.

The spokesman, denouncing the confiscation of properties and houses of the people of Kashmir by the Indian Bharatiya Janata Party regime with the help of Indian armed forces, urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other rights organizations to visit IIOJK and monitor the worst situation where people were being imprisoned in their houses, having no right to talk and walk freely in the territory.

He also urged the international community to support the Kashmiris’ just struggle for the right to self-determination, help stop the massive human rights abuses perpetrated by Indian forces in IIOJK, and play its role in settling the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

Related Topics

India United Nations Hurriyat Conference Visit Jammu Srinagar Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

11 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

11 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

11 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

11 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

12 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

12 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

12 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

12 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

12 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan