APHC expresses concern over continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of thousands of Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that the freedom-loving people of Kashmir had been facing the worst type of Indian state terrorism for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.

He said that despite the Indian suppression and repression, the exemplary steadfastness displayed by the people of Kashmir had jolted Indian military arrogance and utterly bulldozed its nefarious designs to break the will of the Kashmiri people.

The spokesman, denouncing the confiscation of properties and houses of the people of Kashmir by the Indian Bharatiya Janata Party regime with the help of Indian armed forces, urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other rights organizations to visit IIOJK and monitor the worst situation where people were being imprisoned in their houses, having no right to talk and walk freely in the territory.

He also urged the international community to support the Kashmiris’ just struggle for the right to self-determination, help stop the massive human rights abuses perpetrated by Indian forces in IIOJK, and play its role in settling the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.