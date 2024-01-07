Open Menu

APHC Expresses Concern Over Continued Illegal Detention Of Hurriyat Leaders

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM

APHC expresses concern over continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders languishing in different jails of India and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman in a statement said that the freedom-loving people of Kashmir have been facing the worst type of Indian state terrorism.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other rights organisations to visit IIOJK and monitor the worst situation where people are being imprisoned in their houses, having no right to talk and walk freely in the territory.

