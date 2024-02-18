APHC Expresses Concern Over Continued Operations By Indian Troops In IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed deep concern over the continued cordon and search operations and house raids on the peace and freedom-loving people and activists by the Indian troops and other intelligence agencies in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said the continued operations were aimed at terrorizing the freedom and peace-loving people in the territory.
The statement said the youth are being continuously arrested and summoned to police stations, adding all these pressure tactics have failed to deter the freedom-loving people of Kashmir from pursuing their legitimate demand for right to self-determination.
The APHC said Jammu and Kashmir is neither a law and order problem nor a land dispute that can be resolved by military and brutal acts.
Contrary to this, it added, Kashmir is purely a political dispute that has been recognized by the United Nations and its Security Council as an issue of right to self-determination.
The statement, taking a dig at the so-called and puppet Hindutva Bharatiya Janata Party regime for its heinous criminal record in IIOJK, said the freedom and peace-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir only want their political and birthright to self-determination, which is a peaceful and democratic formula for settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.
The statement appealed to the United Nation's Secretary General, António Guterres, to help settle the Kashmir dispute according to the resolutions of the World Body and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and put pressure on India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK.
