APHC expresses concern over detainees' plight in jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri political detainees were being deprived of medical facilities and adequate food and access to lawyers during detention.

He said during winter, Kashmiri detainees become sick due to non-provision of medical facilities. He said many political detainees are suffering from various ailments in their respective jails.

He reminded the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres that the long-pending Kashmiris' right to self-determination has been forgotten and the Modi regime was treating the Kashmiri people, especially Muslims, like slaves.

The spokesman said that in the eyes of Indian rulers, Kashmiri Muslims have no importance and India has not given any importance to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Geneva Convention and even the UN Human Rights Commission's 2018 and 2019 reports on Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the United Nations to send a team to IIOJK to assess the dilemma of the oppressed people and plight of illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK information secretary Imtiaz Wani in a statement in Islamabad urged the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take notice of the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.