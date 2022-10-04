UrduPoint.com

APHC Expresses Concern Over Health Condition Of Detained Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

APHC expresses concern over health condition of detained leader

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Kashmir chapter Mehmood Ahmad Saghar Tuesday expressed serious concern over the health conditions of their detained leader Altaf Ahmad Shah in Indian prison.

Saghar in a statement said Shah had been detained by Indian agency NIA for the last 5 years in a fake case without trail and had been subjugated to worse political victimization since that due to his political ideology.

He said he had not been provided any medical facility in the prison since he was kept there and his health conditions were being worsening day by day due to physical and mental torture and unavailability of any medical or psychological advice in the prison.

He said according to the family sources, Shah was diagnosed lung cancer but Indian government was playing his life by keeping him away medical treatment which was worse type of human rights violation.

He demanded the international human rights organizations and United Nations to take a cognizance of the matter and save the life of Shah.

