APHC Expresses Concern Over New Construction Policy In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

APHC expresses concern over new construction policy in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the new construction policy approved by the occupation authorities paving way for the Indian armed forces to grab the Kashmiris' land and carry out unhindered constructions and other related activities.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the authorities on Friday approved amendment to the Control of Building Operations Act, 1988 and the J&K Development Act, 1970 to allow notifying any areas in the territory as "strategic areas".

Under the new policy, the land on which existing camps/cantonments of the Indian armed forces are located in various areas or where new camps/cantonments they think is important can be notified as strategic areas and handed over to the forces.

Till now, many camps of Indian forces were based in private properties like orchards, houses, government properties and are thus temporary. An entire area can now be designated as strategic area which can be taken over and developed for the use of armed forces and their families.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the move was aimed at unlawfully grabbing the Kashmiris' land and constructing permanent settlements for the Indian soldiers.

He said this new policy is part of Modi-led fascist government's plan to convert the Muslim majority into a minority in the territory. He maintained that the Indian authorities were aware of the fact that the Kashmiri people would not sell their properties to the non-Kashmiris and that's why they introduced this policy to forcibly deprive them of their land.

The spokesman appealed to the people of occupied Kashmir to resist India's nefarious plan, tooth and nail.

He also appealed to the world community, particularly the UN, to take cognizance of Modi regime's illegal actions in occupied Kashmir and stop it from altering the demographic composition of the territory.

