APHC expresses concern over political detainees' plight in jails

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed its grave concern over the plight of illegally detained resistance leaders, activists and youth languishing in jails and interrogation centres of India and illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that despite the deteriorating health conditions of the Kashmiri political detainees, the fascist jail authorities have turned a deaf ear to the genuine demands of the prisoners to provide them legal and medical treatment and other basic amenities as per jail manual.

He deplored that keeping in view the multiple ailments, unhygienic food and jail environment the lives of the inmates had become vulnerable to the dangerous diseases.

Strongly condemning the denial of the basic amenities, including medical facilities, the APHC spokesman termed it a brazen violation of the prisoners' rights as guaranteed by the Human Rights Charter of 1948.

He said that the APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Bilal Sidiqi and others had been suffering from multiple ailments in jails and they were not being provided basic facilities.

The APHC spokesman also strongly condemned the continued cordon and search operations and raids on the houses of Hurriyat leaders and activists in the territory.