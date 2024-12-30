APHC expresses concern over political detainees’ plight in jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, languishing in various jails across India and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that India was victimizing Kashmiri detainees for challenging its illegal occupation of their homeland.

He mentioned that many prisoners had developed serious health issues due to the denial of basic facilities, including medical care and hygienic food, in the jails.

The spokesman appealed to international human rights organizations, including the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch, to play a role in securing the release of the Kashmiri prisoners to save their lives.

The APHC spokesman highlighted that many political detainees were suffering from various ailments in their respective jails.

The spokesman reminded United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres that the long-pending right of Kashmiris to self-determination had been neglected, and the Modi regime was treating the Kashmiri people, especially Muslims, as slaves.

He further pointed out that in the eyes of Indian rulers, Kashmiri Muslims had no value, and India had disregarded the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Geneva Convention, and even the UN Human Rights Commissioner’s 2018 and 2019 reports on occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesman urged the United Nations to send a team to IIOJK to assess the suffering of the oppressed people and the plight of illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists.