Open Menu

APHC Expresses Concern Over Political Detainees’ Plight In Jails

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 12:20 PM

APHC expresses concern over political detainees’ plight in jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, languishing in various jails across India and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that India was victimizing Kashmiri detainees for challenging its illegal occupation of their homeland.

He mentioned that many prisoners had developed serious health issues due to the denial of basic facilities, including medical care and hygienic food, in the jails.

The spokesman appealed to international human rights organizations, including the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch, to play a role in securing the release of the Kashmiri prisoners to save their lives.

The APHC spokesman highlighted that many political detainees were suffering from various ailments in their respective jails.

The spokesman reminded United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres that the long-pending right of Kashmiris to self-determination had been neglected, and the Modi regime was treating the Kashmiri people, especially Muslims, as slaves.

He further pointed out that in the eyes of Indian rulers, Kashmiri Muslims had no value, and India had disregarded the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Geneva Convention, and even the UN Human Rights Commissioner’s 2018 and 2019 reports on occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesman urged the United Nations to send a team to IIOJK to assess the suffering of the oppressed people and the plight of illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists.

Related Topics

India United Nations Hurriyat Conference Amnesty International Rashid Jammu Srinagar Geneva 2018 2019 Muslim Media All From

Recent Stories

Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia f ..

Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia for begging, arrested

51 seconds ago
 PSX starts first business day with strong upward t ..

PSX starts first business day with strong upward trend

10 minutes ago
 Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA Internation ..

Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA International Show Jumping Cup

22 minutes ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philipp ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines

2 hours ago
 Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100

2 hours ago
 Korea's industrial output falls for 3rd month in N ..

Korea's industrial output falls for 3rd month in November

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2024

3 hours ago
 ADNEC Group announces collaboration with Tawazun C ..

ADNEC Group announces collaboration with Tawazun Council as strategic partner fo ..

10 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ sup ..

GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ support for stability in Lebanon

12 hours ago
 UAE sends three aid convoys to Gaza as part of Ope ..

UAE sends three aid convoys to Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

12 hours ago
 Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR

Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan