APHC Expresses Concern Over Rising Covid-19 Cases Among Detained Leaders

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:20 PM

APHC expresses concern over rising Covid-19 cases among detained leaders

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference has condemned the Indian fascist regime for its barbaric and inhuman attitude towards the incarcerated Hurriyat leaders and activists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), amid reports about increasing COVID positive cases including two sons of Shaheed Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in jails.

APHC Secretary for Kashmir and Ladakh regions, Hamid Elahi, in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the depriving of inmates of necessary medical care, balanced diet and other basic amenities as per jail manual as a criminal conspiracy to eliminate the pro-freedom leadership as has been done in the case of Shaheed Mohamed Ashraf Sehrai in Udhampur jail on 5th May, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC leader paid tributes to the jailed leadership. The incarcerated leaders including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Mohamed Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmed Shah, Dr Shafi Shariati, Dr Mohammad Qasim, Dr Fayaz Hamid, Dr Ghulam Mohammad Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Fahmida Sofi, Nahida Nasreen Ghulam Qadir Butt, Mohamed Yousuf Mir, Amir Hamza, Mohamed Yousuf Falahi, Showkat Ahmed Khan, Mohamed Ayoub Mir, Mohamed Ayoub Dar, Nazir Ahmed Shiek, Altaf Fantosh, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Raja Merajudin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahidul islam, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Shahid Yousaf, Shakeel Yousaf, Muzaffer Ahmed Dar, Mohamed Rafiq Ganai, Showkat Hakim, Tariq Pandit ,Merajudin Nanda, Farooq Towheedi and others have dedicated their prime of their lives for the sacred cause of freedom and have never bowed for any concessions before the cruel and inhuman jail authorities of India, he added.

Hamid Elahi urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights and other International human rights organizations to pressurize India to allow them to visit the hell like jails of India and take necessary actions for their safe release in the wake of devastating Covid pandemic.

He also urged the United Nations Secretary General to take cognizance of the infernal situation in Jammu and Kashmir and impress upon India to end up the military siege of the occupied territory and create an atmosphere conducive for resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security council resolutions.

