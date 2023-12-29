Open Menu

APHC Expresses Concern Over Surge In Indian State Terrorism In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2023 | 12:10 PM

APHC expresses concern over surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed its serious concern over the surge in state terrorism by Indian troops in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said the people of the territory are targeted and brutally harassed by the Modi regime on the demand for granting right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people and holding an impartial plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We demand of the international human rights organizations to play their role for the release of Kashmiri prisoners languishing in Indian jails,” he said. The world community should come forward and declare all the illegal actions taken by Indian Hindutva BJP government on Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 null and void, he added.

The APHC spokesman said the BJP-RSS Hindutva regime in IIOJK, which derives pleasure by inflicting pain and penalizing Kashmiris, has intensified its state terrorism in the occupied territory where innocent people, especially the youth, are being killed by the trigger-happy forces’ personnel operating under the shield of a host of draconian laws that provide them impunity.

He urged the world community, particularly the human rights bodies, to help stop the continued bloodshed of Kashmiris in the occupied territory and hold India accountable for the war crimes being committed by its forces against the innocent Kashmiris.

