APHC Expresses Concern Over Unrelenting CASOs In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM

APHC expresses concern over unrelenting CASOs in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed deep concern over the continued cordon and search operations (CASOs) and arrest of youth by the Indian forces in the territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued on Monday said that the rapidly changing realities in the region also indicated the need for an immediate solution to the Kashmir dispute, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The spokesman urged the world powers to focus on finding a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute so that the region could get out of the situation of constant tension.

He expressed concern over the imposition of cruel laws in IIOJK aimed at keeping the freedom-loving people under constant pressure.

The spokesman appealed to the justice-loving institutions and figures around the world to do their part in restoring the political rights of the oppressed Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader, Dr Musaib in a statement said that Kashmiris are struggling for their right to self-determination which was promised by India. Addressing a gathering of Hurriyat activists in Srinagar, he said there should be a plebiscite under United Nations supervision in Jammu and Kashmir to decide the fate of the disputed territory.

