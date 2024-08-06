APHC Expresses Gratitude To Pakistan For Solidarity With Kashmiris
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has extended its heartfelt thanks to the government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, observed on August 5.
APHC spokesperson Advocate Abdul Rasheed Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Pakistan’s support has significantly boosted the morale of the Kashmiri people. Minhas emphasized that Pakistan has consistently played the role of a true benefactor by standing with Kashmiris through every ordeal.
By commemorating the day, Islamabad has sent a clear message to the international community, particularly India, that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their freedom movement. The struggle for self-determination will continue unabated until its achievement.
The APHC spokesman said that the BJP and RSS-led Indian government aims to revive a pre-Islamic Hindu civilization in Kashmir, eradicating its Muslim character. By settling non-locals in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added, India seeks to alter the territory’s Muslim-majority status.
Meanwhile, illegally detained Hurriyat leader Maulvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani also expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani government and people for their support. He highlighted the significance of August 5 as a painful day in Kashmir’s history, marking the illegal revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the Indian government.
Irfani condemned India’s actions, which have transformed occupied Jammu and Kashmir into an open prison, denying Kashmiris their basic political, social, and religious rights. He appealed to the United Nations, European Union, Islamic countries, and international human rights organizations to intervene and stop India’s atrocities, ensuring the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.
Irfani said that Kashmiris would never accept the changes imposed on August 5, 2019, which have worsened the situation in IIOJK. India’s actions violate international norms, robbing Kashmiris of their honor and identity by revoking Article 370. He said, preserving their unique identity is a life-and-death issue for Kashmiri Muslims
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IFA gets Lactoscan machine to enhance milk inspection in ICT9 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to Digital Pakistan vision: Shaza Fatima19 minutes ago
-
Youth killed over old enmity30 minutes ago
-
Two passengers killed in bus-truck collision in Bahawalpur60 minutes ago
-
Dr Abbas warns severe penalties for plastic bag ban violators, exposes hidden dangers1 hour ago
-
Powerful explosion rocks Sindh High Court building1 hour ago
-
Three killed in road accident3 hours ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar10 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father11 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI11 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator12 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)12 hours ago